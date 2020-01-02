Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of the new year's first auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. The results of the auctions will be announced next week.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted average demand.

The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year note auction next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction next Thursday.

