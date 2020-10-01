Treasury Reveals Details Of Auctions Of 3-Year & 10-Year Notes, 30-Year Bonds

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $52 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of three-year notes, $35 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while demand for the thirty-year bond auction was modestly below average.

