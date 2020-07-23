Markets

Treasury Reveals Details Of 2-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Auctions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $48 billion worth of two-year notes, $49 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $46 billion worth of two-year notes, $47 billion worth of five-year notes and $41 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular