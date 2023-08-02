Treasury Metals (TSRMF) Price Target Increased by 9.10% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for Treasury Metals (OTC:TSRMF) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an increase of 9.10% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 0.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 326.34% from the latest reported closing price of 0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treasury Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSRMF is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

West Oak Capital holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

