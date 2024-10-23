News & Insights

Treasury Metals: NexGold and Signal Gold Upsize Financing

October 23, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.

NexGold Mining Corp. and Signal Gold Inc. have announced an oversubscription and upsizing of their Concurrent Financing, now reaching up to C$17 million due to strong demand. This financing is aligned with NexGold’s acquisition of Signal Gold to advance their gold projects in Ontario and Nova Scotia. The funds will support debt retirement, exploration, and corporate purposes.

