Treasury Metals’ $18.5M Financing Boosts Gold Projects

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.
NexGold Mining Corp and Signal Gold Inc have successfully closed an upsized concurrent financing, raising $18.5 million to advance their gold projects in Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia. This strategic move is part of a proposed arrangement where NexGold will acquire all shares of Signal, aiming to become a near-term gold developer. The funds will be utilized for debt retirement, project exploration, and general corporate purposes.
For further insights into TSE:NEXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.