Treasury Metals’ $18.5M Financing Boosts Gold Projects

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Treasury Metals (TSE:NEXG) has released an update.

NexGold Mining Corp and Signal Gold Inc have successfully closed an upsized concurrent financing, raising $18.5 million to advance their gold projects in Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia. This strategic move is part of a proposed arrangement where NexGold will acquire all shares of Signal, aiming to become a near-term gold developer. The funds will be utilized for debt retirement, project exploration, and general corporate purposes.

Tags

Stocks
