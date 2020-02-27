Treasury ETF (SPTL) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF SPTL is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 26% from its 52-week low price of $34.20/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:



SPTL in Focus



This fund offers exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds and holds 58 bonds in its basket. It has average maturity of 24.73 years and an adjusted duration of 18.46 years. The product charges 6 basis points in expense ratio and has 1.85% in 30-day SEC yield (see: all the Government Bond ETFs here).



Why the Move?



The Treasury corner of the fixed-income world has been an area to watch lately as investors are flocking to safe havens amid the accelerating fears of coronavirus that would derail the global economic growth. The number of confirmed cases has increased outside China with an unexpected surge in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran over the last weekend. France, Spain and Germany have also seen an increase in infections.



More Gains Ahead?



Currently, SPTL has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). Therefore, it is hard to get a handle on its future returns one way or the other. However, a high weighted alpha of 25.18 and a low 20-day volatility of 11.58% for the ETF show that there is still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.