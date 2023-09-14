News & Insights

Markets

Treasury Department Reveals Twenty-Year Bond Auction Details

September 14, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.499 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56, while the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds all attracted above average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.