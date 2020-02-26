Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF TLH is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high — up roughly 18.1% from its 52-week low of $131.85/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:

TLH in Focus

The fund provides exposure to longer-term U.S. Treasury bonds and tracks the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year Bond Index. It charges 15 bps in fees and has an AUM of $1.05 billion (see all Government Bond ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The 30-year Treasury yield slipped to a record low level on Feb 21. The declining yields were a result of investors’ flight for safety to bonds, as concerns over slowing global economic growth due to the coronavirus outbreak started escalating. The rapidly-aggravating concerns are making high-yielding fixed-income investments attractive.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It seems like the fund will remain strong with a positive weighted alpha of 17.50, which gives cues of further rally.

