Treasury Announces Results Of Auction Of $22 Bln Worth Of Twenty-Year Bonds

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 1.213 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.185 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Since being reintroduced in May, the twenty-year bond auctions have had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

