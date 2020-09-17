Treasury Announces Details Of Two-Five, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $52 billion worth of two-year notes, $53 billion worth of five-year notes and $50 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of two-year notes, $51 billion worth of five-year notes and $47 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year and five-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.