Treasury Announces Details Of Two-Five, Five-Year And Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department has revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.

The Treasury said Thursday it plans to sell $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year auction attracted below average demand, while the five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand.

