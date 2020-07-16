Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds on Thursday.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.314 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The Treasury sold $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds in May in the first twenty-year bond auction since 1986.

