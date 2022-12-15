Markets

Treasury Announces Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction

December 15, 2022 — 11:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's twenty-year bond auction.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.

The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $40 billion worth of three-year notes, $32 billion worth of ten-year notes and $18 billion worth of thirty-year bonds earlier this week.

The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.