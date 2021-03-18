Markets

Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - After revealing strong demand for this month's twenty-year bond auction earlier this week, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on Thursday.

The Treasury revealed its plans to sell $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $62 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $60 billion worth of two-year notes, $61 billion worth of five-year notes and $62 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted below average demand.

