Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. The results of the auctions will be announced next week.

Last month, the Treasury sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $27 billion worth of ten-year notes and $19 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted above average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.

The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year note auction next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction next Thursday.

