Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds. The results of the auctions will be announced next week.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $38 billion worth of three-year notes, $24 billion worth of ten-year notes and $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note auction attracted below average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand and thirty-year bond auctions attracted average demand.

