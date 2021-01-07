Treasury Announces Details Of First Long-Term Securities Auctions Of 2020

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of the first auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds of the New Year.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $56 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.

