Treasury Announces Details Of 2-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $56 billion worth of two-year notes, $57 billion worth of five-year notes and $56 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $54 billion worth of two-year notes, $55 billion worth of five-year notes and $53 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted modestly above average demand, while the five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted below average demand.

