Treasury Announces Details Of 2-Year, 5-Year And 7-Year Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on Thursday.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $46 billion worth of two-year notes, $47 billion worth of five-year notes and $41 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of two-year notes, $45 billion worth of five-year notes and $38 billion worth of seven-year notes.

