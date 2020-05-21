Treasury Announces Details Of 2-Year, 5-Year & 7-Year Auctions

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $44 billion worth of two-year notes, $45 billion worth of five-year notes and $38 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted above average demand.

