Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

March 06, 2025 — 11:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction are due to be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction are due to be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note auction attracted well above average demand, while the ten-year note and thirty-year bond auctions attracted below average demand.

