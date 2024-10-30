Treasury Announces Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the details of next month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of the three-year note auction are due to be announced next Monday, the results to ten-year note auction are due to be announced next Tuesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction are due to be announced next Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year and ten-year note auctions attracted below average demand, while the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.

