Treasuries. Traders Eyes on May 10th

Treasury bonds registered an all-time high at the height of the Covid panic back in March 2020. But since then, the asset class has trended lower, largely due to stubbornly high levels of inflation. Even though inflation levels have come down significantly from their peak in June 2022, Treasuries* have struggled to sustain any sort of lasting bid.

Can the Fed Help Bond Markets?

In response to some of the highest inflation readings in decades, the Fed responded by embarking on one of its most aggressive tightening campaigns in history. It’s crazy to think that back in January 2022, the Federal Funds rate* was still hovering around zero. And now, not even a year and a half later, rates are hovering around 5%.

High inflation and rising rates are the kiss of death for bond markets. Not to mention, default risks rise in such an environment, as companies are forced to roll maturing debt over at higher rates of interest. This increases interest expense and can lower profit margins and earnings.

We’re starting to see the impacts of this permeate throughout the economy. The labor market is still showing resiliency, despite the pace of layoffs increasing. Additionally, Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 1.1%, which was below estimates of 2%.

The Fed’s strategy to curb inflation has been one of demand destruction. By increasing financing costs, consumption could ease. Keep in mind that consumption represents nearly 70% of GDP. Historically, Treasury markets tend to act as a safe haven during periods of economic slowdown. Traders that think the economy could be on the cusp of a recession may find an opportunity in Direxion’s Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TYD), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index*. There is no guarantee that the funds will meet their stated investment objective.

Below is a daily chart of TYD as of April 27, 2023.

Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost; current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For the most recent month-end performance go to Direxion.com/etfs. For standardized performance click here.

Inflation: The Skeleton Key

The Fed’s dual mandate is full employment and price stability. The economy is already at or near full employment, as we are near record-low levels of unemployment. Since the Fed already has that box checked off, their full focus and attention is directed towards inflation.

The next consumer price index (CPI)* report is set to be released on May 10. If it comes in above estimates, it could be a catalyst for bond markets to sell off, and for the Fed to stay on their hawkish course. The question is whether bond markets have fully priced in a “higher for longer” scenario. If not, then Treasuries could see another selloff.

In such a scenario, Direxion’s Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TYO), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index, potentially could see a nice bid.

Below is a daily chart of TYO as of April 27, 2023.

Additional Capital Market Opportunities

Traders looking for alternative means to speculate in capital markets may also consider Direxion’s Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (Ticker: TMF) and Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (Ticker: TMV), which seek to track investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% or -300%, respectively, of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index*.

Original Editor's Note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don't have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

*Definitions & Index Descriptions | Direxion

The ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index (IDCOT7TR) is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years. Eligible securities must be fixed rate, denominated in U.S. dollars, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value, excluding amounts held by the Federal Reserve. Securities excluded from the Index are inflation-linked securities, Treasury bills, cash management bills, any government agency debt issued with or without a government guarantee and zero-coupon issues that have been stripped from coupon-paying bonds.

The ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index (IDCOT20TR) is a market value weighted index that includes publicly issued U.S. Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than 20 years. Eligible securities must be fixed rate, denominated in U.S. dollars, and have $300 million or more of outstanding face value, excluding amounts held by the Federal Reserve. Securities excluded from the Index are inflation-linked securities, Treasury bills, cash management bills, any government agency debt issued with or without a government guarantee and zero-coupon issues that have been stripped from coupon-paying bonds.

