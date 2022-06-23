TREASURIES-Yields tumble to two-week lows on recession fears

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Thursday on concerns that the Federal Reserve will cause a recession by aggressively hiking interest rates, and on a growing belief that yields may have topped for the near term even if inflation stays high.

Yields have dropped from more-than-decade highs reached before last week’s Fed meeting, when the U.S. central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points, the biggest increase since 1994, and signaled a similar move is possible in July.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the Fed's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional" but also comes with the risk of higher unemployment.

There are “growing recession fears,” said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

As concerns about an economic downturn increase, Jeffery said 10-year yields could drop back to the 2.50%-to-2.75% area, “especially if we started to see even more concerning economic data and even maybe some slowing in terms of hiring.”

Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 3.005%, before rebounding to 3.070%. They have dropped from 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

Two-year Treasury yields reached 2.876%, before rising back to 3.012%. They are down from 3.456% on June 14, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 6 basis points, after inverting early last week. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but is fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risks an economic downturn.

Fed funds futures traders have pared back expectations on how high the Fed is likely to raise its benchmark rate. They are now pricing for the rate to peak at 3.55% in March, down from expectations last week that it would increase to around 4%. It is currently 1.58%. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

U.S. data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week as labor market conditions remained tight, while U.S. business activity slowed considerably in June.

Bonds were boosted earlier on Thursday after a survey showed that euro zone business growth has slowed significantly this month - and by much more than expected.

The Treasury saw solid demand for an $18 billion sale of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

The notes sold at a high yield of 0.362%, around 3 basis points below where they had traded before the auction, and had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61 times. USAUCTION33

Inflation expectations priced in to the notes have fallen in the past week as fears of a recession have increased.

Breakeven rates, a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, reached 2.69% on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 8. They are down from a five-week high of 3.25% reached on June 13. USBEI5Y=RR

June 23 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.605

1.6338

0.041

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.365

2.4267

0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-11/256

3.0124

-0.044

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

3.1158

-0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-174/256

3.136

-0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-142/256

3.145

-0.091

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-88/256

3.0702

-0.086

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-84/256

3.4364

-0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-24/256

3.1826

-0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.75 -2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -25.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell in New York Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.