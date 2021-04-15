TREASURIES-Yields tumble to one-month lows despite upbeat data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dived to one-month lows on Thursday as a possible safe-haven bid related to increased U.S.-Russia tensions, along with Japanese buying and technical factors, helped overshadow better-than-expected economic data.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, fell to a one-month low of 1.528% and posted its biggest one-day drop on a percentage basis since Nov. 12, despite strong retail sales and jobless claims data that pointed to an economy revved up by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.

The 10-year rate was last down 8.5 basis points at 1.5513%. Yields in the belly and long end of the curve also fell to their lowest levels in about a month.

Some analysts pointed to growing international risks as a contributor to the rally after the U.S. government on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia as punishment for alleged misdeeds, including interfering in the 2020 U.S. election and as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased.

"Treasury yields are falling due (to) geo-political

risks coming from the escalation of Russia/Ukraine conflict,

Japanese rumored long-end buying, lack of volume being traded,

and yields falling once again in European core markets," Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings, said in an email.

However, he questioned if the drop was sustainable "now that (10-year) yields broke through 1.6% support level as this move has happened on a day where economic data was stronger than expected."

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said he was a bit skeptical about a safe-haven bid given Wall Street's move higher on Thursday. Instead, some investors backing out of their short positions in Treasuries could be a factor in the yield drop, he added.

"There were probably a lot of participants who got short in the run-up to 1.75% 10-year yields, anticipating the next leg of the move would be up toward that 2% level, but the fact that we've seen some buying interest emerge since then has probably added to this rally we're seeing today," he said.

Jeffery also said the Treasury market may have been expecting Thursday's economic data to be even better than it was.

Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the biggest gain in 10 months, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for February was revised higher to show sales dropping 2.7% instead of 3.0% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 5.9% in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10, compared with 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week.

The Treasury Department announced it will auction $24 billion of 20-year bonds US20YT=RR and $18 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US5YTIP=RR next week. The market breathed a sigh of relief this week after the successful auctions of $120 billion of bonds and notes.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point lower at 0.159%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 7.70 basis points flatter at 139.23 basis points.

April 15 Thursday 4:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-239/256

0.159

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-32/256

0.3331

-0.026

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-190/256

0.8031

-0.057

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-28/256

1.2335

-0.076

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-32/256

1.5513

-0.085

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-200/256

2.137

-0.086

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-68/256

2.2314

-0.093

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 0.25 (By Karen Pierog; addition reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Dan Grebler) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

