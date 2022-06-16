TREASURIES-Yields tumble on recession fears as Fed hikes rates

By Karen Brettell and Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as fears of a recession dented risk appetite and boosted demand for safe haven U.S. debt, a day after the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by the most since 1994.

Yields have quickly pushed higher since data on Friday showed inflation soared in May, raising expectations that the U.S. central bank will increase rates at a faster pace and by more than previously expected to tame rising price pressures.

The Fed on Wednesday raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point. Officials also envision steady rate hikes through the rest of this year, perhaps including additional 75-basis-point hikes, with a federal funds rate at 3.4% at year's end. That would be the highest level since January 2008.

"The dot plot was certainly hawkish, with the median dots exceeding the high bar set by the market," said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse.

Now, investors fear that the Fed's monetary tightening could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

Fed projections showed that officials see the rate increases slowing the economy markedly in coming months and causing a rise in unemployment.

Data on Thursday added to fears of slowing growth. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some cooling in the labor market, though conditions remain tight.

A Commerce Department report showed U.S. housing starts plunged 14.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.549 million units last month, the lowest since April 2021.

Two-year Treasury yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, fell to 3.158% and are down from 3.456% on Tuesday, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

Benchmark 10-year yields dipped to 3.307%, after reaching 3.498% on Tuesday, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to 14 basis points, after inverting by 5 basis points on Tuesday. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

Inflation expectations also fell on Thursday, indicating that some market participants think the Fed could succeed in bringing down consumer prices.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, fell to 2.91%. They are down from a five-week high of 3.25% reached on Monday. USBEI5Y=RR

June 16 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.5525

1.5802

-0.177

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.17

2.2244

-0.109

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-195/256

3.1582

-0.121

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-160/256

3.3615

-0.075

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-154/256

3.3756

-0.096

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-24/256

3.385

-0.098

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-96/256

3.3068

-0.088

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-216/256

3.6154

-0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-224/256

3.361

-0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 44.00 7.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.75 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +1 917 285 3067; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

