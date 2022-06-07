TREASURIES-Yields tumble as Target says will cut prices

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields tumbled on Tuesday after Target Corp. warned on excess inventory and said it would cut prices, boosting bets that the worst of inflation increases may be in the past.

Yields hit a 3-1/2-week high overnight on concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively hike rates as it battles persistently high inflation that is rising at its fastest pace in 40 years.

But Target’s TGT.N warning on Tuesday that it would have to offer deeper discounts to clear inventory as inflation takes a toll on demand, also indicates that consumer price inflation may improve.

“Target basically announced a summer sale today, which will probably have other retailers following along,” said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. “Maybe you are seeing some people hedging their positions a little bit because of the foreshadowing that Target gave on retail prices.”

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell six basis points to 2.981% after reaching 3.064% overnight, the highest since May 11. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR declined two basis points to 2.712%, after earlier reaching 2.759%.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at each of its June and July meetings, though analysts are debating whether the U.S. central bank could pivot to a less aggressive stance in September if the economy shows signs of weakening and inflation eases.

Consumer price data on Friday is expected to show that inflation remained elevated in May, though core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile food and energy sectors, likely ticked down on an annual basis.

The core consumer price index (CPI) is expected to have gained 5.9% on the year, after an annual rise of 6.2% in April, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR, a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, fell to 3.05% on Tuesday, from 3.08% on Monday.

The United States Treasury will sell $44 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, the first auction of $96 billion in new supply this week. The government will also issue $33 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $19 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Three-year note yields US3YT=RR fell four basis points to 2.898%.

June 7 Tuesday 11:53AM New York / 1553 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.235

1.2561

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.715

1.754

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-152/256

2.7121

-0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-150/256

2.8978

-0.042

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-92/256

2.982

-0.053

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-84/256

3.0174

-0.060

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-24/256

2.9809

-0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-108/256

3.3591

-0.059

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95

3.1336

-0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 36.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 -0.75

