TREASURIES-Yields tumble as risk appetite wanes

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields headed lower and the yield curve flattened on Tuesday as investors ditched riskier assets for a safer haven in government debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 4.2 basis points at 1.5641%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

It fell sharply earlier as U.S. and European stock markets suddenly dropped 0.5% in hefty volumes.

"I think you're seeing a bit of safe haven that's taking place," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

But the Treasury market was pausing its upward trend in longer-term yields, according to Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

"For the time being, we continue to expect that very strong growth numbers, very strong inflation numbers are going to keep coming in and that should press yields higher in the next few months," he said.

Upcoming economic data includes the April employment report due out on Friday.

"We should expect to see extraordinarily strong job numbers for a period of time," Merz said. "Will we get to pre-COVID levels in the near term? Unlikely."

Meanwhile, the market was bracing for more supply.

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it plans to borrow $463 billion in the second quarter, assuming an end-of-June cash balance of $800 billion, as spending increases in response to the pandemic. That was much bigger than its February estimate of $95 billion, which preceded the March enactment of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

On Wednesday, second-quarter refunding details, including anticipated auction sizes for each maturity of notes and bonds, will be announced.

"There's a chance that there's a resumption of those concerns around heavy supply and the market's ability to digest that," Merz said, noting that a poor showing for a seven-year note auction earlier this year helped lift yields.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point higher at 0.1605%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 3.16 points flatter at 140.36 basis points.

May 4 Tuesday 10:22AM New York / 1422 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1605

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-48/256

0.311

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-194/256

0.7996

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

1.2453

-0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-8/256

1.5641

-0.042

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-20/256

2.1187

-0.051

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-16/256

2.2417

-0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 0.00

