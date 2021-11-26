TREASURIES-Yields tumble as new virus variant spurs hunt for safe havens

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields posted their sharpest drop since the pandemic began Friday as investors rushed toward safe haven assets following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 11.3 basis points at 0.532%, the sharpest drop since March 2020.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 11.3 basis points to 1.531%, the largest drop since February of this year. Yields fall when prices rise.

Yields had been rising throughout the week following President Joseph Biden's announcement Monday that he would renominate Jerome Powell to a second term at the helm of the Federal Reserve. That, along with signs of strength in the U.S. economy, had pressed investors into taking bets that the Fed would move more aggressively to fight inflation.

"Inflation is rising, and Covid news are getting worrisome. The problem is that they can’t use the same tools to fight back inflation and the economic slowdown. And the choice will be difficult," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.

European stocks were set for their worst day in more than a year as countries in Europe tightened travel controls in hopes of containing the new variant.

The yield curve steepened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries rising back to their levels before the news of Powell's reappointment on Monday.

November 26 Friday 9:26AM New York / 1426 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0575

0.0583

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.5295

-0.114

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

0.8222

-0.142

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-56/256

1.2048

-0.139

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-88/256

1.4482

-0.131

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-136/256

1.5345

-0.110

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-192/256

1.9544

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-136/256

1.8956

-0.075

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.50 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 22.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.00 -0.75 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

