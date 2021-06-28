TREASURIES-Yields tumble as market prepares for U.S. jobs data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as the market awaited the release of June employment data later in the week to gauge the strength of the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 4.8 basis points at 1.4884%. Last week, it notched its largest weekly gain since March.

George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG in New York, said with the 10-year yield topping 1.5%, investors were buying the dip as the market waited to see just how strong employment was in June.

"If we're to get the numbers we were supposed to get that didn't happen during Q2, but we're going to get them in Q3 and Q4, then we'll see rates continue to climb higher because that gives the window for the (Federal Reserve) to taper," he said, referring to a potential reduction in the U.S. central bank's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.

Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased by 690,000 in June, after rising by 559,000 in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The unemployment rate is forecast to have fallen to 5.7%, from 5.8% in May.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was 1.2 basis points lower at 0.2582%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was 2.41 basis points flatter at 123.02 basis points.

The yield curve measuring the gap between 5- and 30-year yields US5US30=RR was about 1.46 basis points flatter at 121 basis points.

June 28 Monday 10:00AM New York / 1400 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-188/256

0.2582

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-94/256

0.4654

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-222/256

0.9022

-0.027

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-252/256

1.2523

-0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-64/256

1.4884

-0.048

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-80/256

2.0463

-0.051

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-192/256

2.1144

-0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.25 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog Editing by Paul Simao)

