TREASURIES-Yields tumble as buyers gain confidence

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields tumbled to three-week lows on Thursday as investors appeared more confident stepping into the market, continuing a rally from Wednesday on relief that the U.S. Treasury Department announced smaller-than-expected increases in longer-dated Treasury supply.

Bonds have sold off in recent months on concerns about quickly growing bond supply after the Treasury surprised markets in late July with a higher-than-expected borrowing estimate. Investors have also repriced for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer as economic data remains strong.

On Wednesday the Treasury said it would raise auction sizes for longer-dated debt by less than was expected and noted that it expects one more quarter of auction size increases to meet its financing needs.

There’s “definitely a substantial rally now that we’ve gotten on the other side of a bunch of key data points,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte. It seemed “more likely that the Treasury refunding would be the bigger driver of the move in yields this week, which I think is correct.”

The Fed also failed to deliver any hawkish surprises at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, which has given investors greater confidence to take advantage of higher Treasury yields.

“It seems like the lower-than-expected supply, the Fed that’s on pause for now, and the market is comfortable with hawkish signaling, but I think the press conference was more balanced - all of that on net is allowing Treasuries to rally after what’s been a pretty wild move higher over the last three months or so,” said Griffiths.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last down 12 basis points at 4.669% and earlier reached 4.626%, the lowest since Oct. 13.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR fell 15 basis points to 4.821% and got as low as 4.788%, the lowest since Oct. 16. They are on track for the biggest one-day yield move lower since March.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year note yields US2YT=RR were little changed on the day at 4.977% after earlier dropping to 4.914%, the lowest since Sept. 5. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 34 basis points, the most inverted since Oct. 18.

"The rally continues today as the market is jumping on the bandwagon and bullish momentum is seemingly taking hold," Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities said in a note on Thursday, adding that the bank has entered a long 10-year note position in its model portfolio.

This trade is based on expectations of a weaker payroll report on Friday and for data to weaken in the coming months, before a likely recession in the second quarter of 2024, he said.

Meanwhile the Fed has likely ended its rate hikes, and it will be difficult for the market to price out all rate cuts, which should cap yield increases. The Treasury's smaller than expected increases in long-dated debt auctions also shows it is responsive to the market, which should help in the medium-term, TD said.

Friday’s employment report for October is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month. Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased by 0.3% in October, following a 0.2% gain in September. USNFAR=ECI, USAVGE=ECI

Yields extended their fall after data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.

A separate release also showed that U.S. worker productivity grew at its quickest pace in three years in the third quarter, depressing labor costs.

November 2 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.28

5.4398

-0.027

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.29

5.5251

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-11/256

4.9768

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-152/256

4.7734

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-14/256

4.6358

-0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

4.6817

-0.099

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-208/256

4.6694

-0.122

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-32/256

5.0063

-0.149

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-12/256

4.8213

-0.153

