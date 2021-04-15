TREASURIES-Yields tumble after jobless claims, retail sales data

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday despite better-than-expected March retail sales data and a bigger-than-projected drop in initial jobless claims, as the economy fueled by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus continued to rev up.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR slipped below 1.6% for the first time since March 25. It was last down 5.1 basis points at 1.5848%.

Retail sales increased 9.8% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Data for February was revised higher to show sales dropping 2.7% instead of 3.0% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales increasing 5.9% in March.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 576,000 for the week ended April 10 compared to 769,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week.

"From a pure market move based on traditional fundamentals, this is a little perplexing," said Anders Persson, chief investment officer of global fixed income at Nuveen, referring to the fall in Treasury yields.

Technical factors may be in play such as increased buying of Treasuries out of Japan and eased supply fears after the market successfully digested $120 billion of bonds and notes earlier this week, he added. He also noted that yields had climbed steeply with the 10-year reaching a 14-month high of 1.776% on March 30.

"From our perceptive, it felt like the market was moving a little too quickly in terms of yield moves and inflation fears we have felt all along have been a little bit overdone," Persson said.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point lower at 0.161%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last 4.20 basis points flatter at 142.73 basis points.

April 15 Thursday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.161

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.3435

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.8274

-0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

1.2617

-0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-212/256

1.5848

-0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-132/256

2.1539

-0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-220/256

2.2511

-0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.75 -1.00

