TREASURIES-Yields tumble after Fed's dovish hike amid talk of a pause

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points but indicated that it is on the verge of pausing further increases after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors on Wednesday about the soundness of the banking system, saying that the management of Silicon Valley Bank "failed badly," but that the bank's collapse did not indicate wider weakness in the banking system.

Powell said that officials were still intent on fighting inflation while also eying the extent to which recent bank failures had cooled demand and slowed lending.

“They basically tried to thread the needle yesterday between the need to hike rates to bring inflation down and really committing to stabilizing the banking sector,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Investors expect Fed policy to be largely data dependent, with risks from the banking system now also a factor.

"Effectively the market is saying - as long as the data’s fine, we continue to watch the banking headlines, but if the data’s not fine, that obviously means that the Fed can’t keep hiking,” Goldberg said.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 29% chance that the Fed will hike rates by an additional 25 basis points in May, and 71% odds that they leave the rate unchanged at 4.75% to 5.0%. They also see the Fed cutting rates to 3.96% by December. FEDWATCH

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, showing no signs yet that the recent financial market turbulence following the failure of two regional banks was having an impact on the economy.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell nine basis points to 3.410% and two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped 17 basis points to 3.816%.

The inversion in the closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 40 basis points.

The Treasury Department saw slightly soft demand for a $15 billion sale of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

The debt sold at a high yield of 1.182%. Demand was below its recent average at 2.28 times the amount on offer. USAUCTION51

The Treasury will sell short-and intermediate-dated debt next week including $42 billion in two-year notes on Monday, $43 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday.

March 23 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.5425

4.6585

-0.060

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.585

4.7714

-0.132

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-126/256

3.8163

-0.165

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-212/256

3.6136

-0.163

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-154/256

3.4221

-0.153

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-122/256

3.4321

-0.122

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-192/256

3.4098

-0.090

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-200/256

3.8184

-0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-228/256

3.6864

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.25 -1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -2.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.50 -1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Cynthia Osterman) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.