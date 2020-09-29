TREASURIES-Yields trading in a tight range ahead of debate, jobs data

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower on Tuesday, trading within a tight range as investors held off from making large moves ahead of the presidential debate scheduled for later in the day and employment data to be released on Wednesday and Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR has opened or closed within a range of 0.65% to 0.70% for 15 consecutive sessions, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. The 10-year yield opened at 0.658% on Tuesday and was last trading lower on the day at 0.641%.

The long bond US30YT=RR was also trading within range, down 2.1 basis points at 1.402%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR was down 0.2 basis point on the day at 0.129%. The anchored two-year yield has pulled the yield curve, as measured by the spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB, flatter.

A tightening trading range typically indicates that a move is imminent. "Treasuries are poised to make a move," said Brenner, "These are wound-up in a narrow range."

But the breakout is unlikely to happen during Tuesday's session. The presidential debate Tuesday evening could potentially move markets if a poor performance from either candidate changes the electoral calculus. But the low levels of implied volatility as indicated by the MOVE index suggest the market believes the debate will be a non-event.

"The current backdrop isn't the setting up for a volatile session today, even if the narrowing range confines suggest a breakout is in the offing," wrote Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their first televised debate on Tuesday evening. With five weeks to go until the Nov. 3 general election, the stakes are high. Trump has recently refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election to Biden, and has said the Supreme Court may have to declare a winner.

A light schedule of data releases at the start of the week has also kept Treasuries within a tight range. A breakout may be possible if there are major surprises in either the private payrolls data from ADP to be released on Wednesday morning or the government's closely-watched monthly payrolls figures released Friday.

Treasuries also have an opportunity to break out of the current ranges because this week has seen a temporary pause in government note and bond issuance, said Brenner. The Treasury Department has issued more than $3 trillion in new debt since the end of February.

September 29 Tuesday 12:19PM New York / 1619 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC/d USc1

177-10/32

15/32

10YR TNotes DE/d TYc1

139-196/256

5/32

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0925

0.0941

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.105

0.1065

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

0.1289

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1488

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-252/256

0.2531

-0.013

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-144/256

0.4385

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-212/256

0.643

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-92/256

1.4013

-0.022

YIELD CURVE

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield

51.20

-1.35

30-year vs 5-year yield

114.80

-0.75

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.75 -0.75 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.