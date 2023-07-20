TREASURIES-Yields tick up after lower-than-expected unemployment data

By Matt Tracy

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday following new unemployment and manufacturing data that both came in below forecasts, as investors bet on whether the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

In a sign of continued labor market strength amid high interest rates, initial jobless claims totaled 228,000 for the week ending July 15, a decline from the previous week and their lowest since mid-May.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey showed continued declines in the area's manufacturing sector, in a further sign of its softening.

Further data came on Thursday from the National Association of Realtors, which showed existing home sales dropped 3.3% in June while median existing home sales prices rose to about $410,000, the second-highest ever recorded.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR spiked following the news, and were last at 3.844% versus 3.797% immediately before the data rolled in.

Interest rate sensitive two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, meanwhile, also rose on the data. They increased to 4.870% from 4.828% immediately prior to the data's release.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB widened to minus 103.1 basis points, at one point widening to as much minus 105.1 basis points.

While the Fed is widely expected to hike rates a further 25 basis point hikes at its July 25-26 meeting next week, market participants have been mixed as to where it will go in the ensuing months.

"There's not a lot of certainty on the part of investors about where the data is going next - it's been a lot of mixed signals," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"This just shows you how hypersensitive markets are to any indications," he added.

The Treasury Department is scheduled at 1pm ET to auction $17 billion in 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

July 20 Thursday 10:10AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2625

5.4215

0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2625

5.4956

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-140/256

4.8707

0.116

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

4.4658

0.138

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

4.1053

0.134

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-152/256

3.9835

0.122

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-48/256

3.8444

0.102

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-32/256

3.9029

0.064

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.50 0.50 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Emma Rumney) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.