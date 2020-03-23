US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields tick up after Fed announces unprecedented stimulus

Kate Duguid Reuters
U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly on Monday morning after the Federal Reserve announced it would backstop an unprecedented range of credit, though yields remained lower on the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 17.5 basis points at 0.758%, with the two-year yield US2YT=RR, last down 5.2 basis points to 0.314%. The long bond US30YT=RR was down 20.5 basis points to 1.36%.

The Fed's steps include establishing new programs that will lend against student loans, credit card loans, and U.S. government backed-loans to small businesses. There will also be new programs to buy bonds of larger employers and make loans to them.

