TREASURIES-Yields tick lower, curve flattens ahead of jobs report

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Higher-than-expected weekly jobless claims pushed U.S. Treasury yields lower on Thursday, flattening the yield curve, but ultimately did little to affect investor expectations of Friday's monthly employment report.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week. The long end of the yield curve fell after the report, continuing a move lower that began overnight in Asia. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 6 basis points to 1.686%, with the 30-year yield US30YT=RR last down 6.7 basis points to 2.356%.

The drop in the long end flattened the yield curve, with the spread between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB narrower by 5.1 basis points and the spread between the five- and 30-year yields US5US30=TWEB down 1.9 basis points.

The dip comes the day after the close of a remarkable quarter in which the benchmark yield rose more than 80 basis points. Some investors believe that continued economic growth and a slate of heavy Treasury debt issuance will keep yields on the upswing in spite of counter-moves like that seen on Thursday.

"Treasury yields finally cooling off after this recent massive run is a welcome development for bond investors, but there is still a sense of unease out there as yields could still be on the move," said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

In spite of higher jobless claims, the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up. That was confirmed by other data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas on Thursday that showed job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers in March were the fewest in more than 2-1/2 years.

Also reported on Thursday was news on a jump in the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index of national factory activity to its highest level in more than 37 years in March. The survey's manufacturing employment gauge shot up to 59.6, the highest reading since February 2018.

The manufacturing and layoffs data support expectations for a sharp acceleration in employment growth in March, to be reported Friday.

"People are going to realize this rally in the bond market over the last two sessions probably dies. I think the number on Friday could be stronger than people expect," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

"I would favor selling yields looking for a move higher in April and May," said di Galoma, who argued that if the 10-year yield closes above 1.76% on Friday it could quickly move to 1.90%-1.95%.

April 1 Thursday 11:02AM New York / 1502 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0175

0.0177

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.035

0.0355

0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1565

-0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

0.3328

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-70/256

0.8993

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-66/256

1.3617

-0.054

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-244/256

1.6823

-0.064

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-240/256

2.2553

-0.072

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-204/256

2.3525

-0.071

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 0.75 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Will Dunham)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.