TREASURIES-Yields tick lower as 2024 rate cut view persists

By Matt Tracy

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched lower on Wednesday as investors look ahead to expected Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the New Year.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 4.5 basis points at 3.841% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.8 basis points at 3.985%.

The decline in yields to cap 2023 comes with most traders penciling in at least three rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in 2024. The Fed signaled as much at its December meeting, pointing to gradually easing inflation.

Markets expect rates to remain unchanged at the central bank's next meeting in January, but have priced in high odds that it will begin cutting in March.

Still, much of the timing and extent of rate cuts will depend on economic data, including the strength of labor markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities.

"If you see the data hold up better than anticipated - if for example, the next payroll number and next inflation print come in a little bit higher - you could still see room for a reshuffling of expectations," he said.

Even as the market has priced in rate cuts, many participants are holding on to expectations of a mild recession heading into 2024.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at -44.4 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.6 basis points at 4.283%.

"As much as the Fed is trying to signal that they want to engineer a soft landing, we'll see if the data cooperates," Goldberg said.

The next significant economic data comes on Thursday, including the latest initial jobless claims.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to auction $58 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday.

December 27 Wednesday 9:56AM New York / 1456 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2375

5.3962

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0625

5.2821

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

4.2829

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-240/256

4.0358

-0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-88/256

3.8473

-0.028

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

103-16/256

3.8661

-0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-92/256

3.8426

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

113-68/256

3.9862

-0.057

(Reporting by Matt Tracy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((matt.tracy@thomsonreuters.com; +1 571 643 3562))

