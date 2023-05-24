News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields tick lower after Fed minutes indicate June pause

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

May 24, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by Chuck Mikolajczak for Reuters ->

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed agreement that the case for further interest-rate tightening had become "less certain."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points at 3.707%.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have fueled some uncertainty about whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking cycle at its mid-June meeting, indicating officials are not in unison about the path of monetary policy.

Expectations for another 25-basis-point hike from the Fed at the June meeting have edged up recently and are currently at 34%, up from 28.1% on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The Treasury auctioned $43 billion in 5-year notes US5YT=RR on Wednesday and saw decent demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58 and a high yield of 3.749%. Treasury saw strong demand for a $42 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday, which sold at a high yield of 4.30%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 63.4 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis points at 4.341%.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley and Chuck Mikolaczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.