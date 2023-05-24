TREASURIES-Yields tick lower after Fed minutes indicate June pause

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday after minutes released from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed agreement that the case for further interest-rate tightening had become "less certain."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points at 3.707%.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have fueled some uncertainty about whether the central bank will pause its rate-hiking cycle at its mid-June meeting, indicating officials are not in unison about the path of monetary policy.

Expectations for another 25-basis-point hike from the Fed at the June meeting have edged up recently and are currently at 34%, up from 28.1% on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The Treasury auctioned $43 billion in 5-year notes US5YT=RR on Wednesday and saw decent demand, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58 and a high yield of 3.749%. Treasury saw strong demand for a $42 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday, which sold at a high yield of 4.30%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 63.4 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.8 basis points at 4.341%.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley and Chuck Mikolaczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.