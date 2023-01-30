US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields tick higher to start week packed with economic data, Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 30, 2023 — 09:26 am EST

Written by David Randall for Reuters ->

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Monday at the start of a busy week of economic data and a widely anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Investors have priced in a near-certainty that the Fed would raise benchmark rates by 25 basis points at the end of its meeting on Wednesday, the smallest increase since the central bank began its rate-hike cycle 10 months ago.

Economic data scheduled to be released this week, which includes readings on consumer confidence, construction spending, and unemployment, are expected to factor into whether the Fed will conclude its rate hikes in March.

"We anticipate the price action itself will be the most relevant takeaway from the session [today] as investors seek to setup for this week's array of fundamental and policy developments," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.4 basis points at 3.648%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.6 basis points at 4.253%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.56

4.6743

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.655

4.8302

-0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-194/256

4.2526

0.046

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-200/256

3.9536

0.046

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-56/256

3.6724

0.051

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-68/256

3.6197

0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-188/256

3.5477

0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103

3.7829

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-92/256

3.6479

0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

27.25

-0.75

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

14.50

0.25

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

5.75

-0.25

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-2.25

0.00

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-37.50

0.00

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.