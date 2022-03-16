TREASURIES-Yields surge, curve flattens as Fed signals aggressive stance on inflation
U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday with short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates leading the move higher, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation.
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday with short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates leading the move higher, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation.
The U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, but still said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.
It projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end and that inflation is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target, remaining at 4.1% through this year and dropping only to 2.3% through 2024.
Two-year note yields US2YT=RR rose to 2.00% and benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR reached 2.246%, both the highest since May 2019.
The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened as far as 22 basis points, from around 30 basis points before the Fed statement. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year US5US30=TWEB bonds shrank to 28 basis points, the smallest since October 2018.
March 16 Wednesday 2:27PM New York / 1827 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.465
0.472
0.008
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.865
0.8809
0.031
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-16/256
1.9915
0.135
Three-year note US3YT=RR
98-190/256
2.1862
0.134
Five-year note US5YT=RR
98-90/256
2.2282
0.114
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
97-130/256
2.2643
0.090
10-year note US10YT=RR
96-228/256
2.2261
0.066
20-year bond US20YT=RR
96-84/256
2.6126
0.026
30-year bond US30YT=RR
94-124/256
2.5133
0.010
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
23.25
1.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
14.25
1.25
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
9.75
1.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
10.50
1.50
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-20.75
4.00
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.