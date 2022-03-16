TREASURIES-Yields surge, curve flattens as Fed signals aggressive stance on inflation

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday with short- and intermediate-dated maturities that are highly sensitive to interest rates leading the move higher, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it would act aggressively to stamp out inflation.

The U.S. central bank flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, but still said "ongoing increases" in the target federal funds rate "will be appropriate" to curb the highest inflation in 40 years.

It projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year's end and that inflation is expected to remain above the Fed’s 2% target, remaining at 4.1% through this year and dropping only to 2.3% through 2024.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR rose to 2.00% and benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR reached 2.246%, both the highest since May 2019.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened as far as 22 basis points, from around 30 basis points before the Fed statement. The yield gap between five-year notes and 30-year US5US30=TWEB bonds shrank to 28 basis points, the smallest since October 2018.

March 16 Wednesday 2:27PM New York / 1827 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.465

0.472

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.865

0.8809

0.031

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-16/256

1.9915

0.135

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-190/256

2.1862

0.134

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-90/256

2.2282

0.114

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-130/256

2.2643

0.090

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-228/256

2.2261

0.066

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-84/256

2.6126

0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-124/256

2.5133

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 10.50 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.75 4.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

