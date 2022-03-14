TREASURIES-Yields surge as Fed seen acting aggressively to tame inflation

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-and-a-half year highs on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be the U.S. Federal Reserve's first rate hike in three years on Wednesday to try to tame soaring inflation that shows no signs of slowing.

Investors priced for the U.S. central bank to hike rates more aggressively this year, after data on Thursday showed that annual inflation in February rose at the fastest pace in 40 years, forcing Americans to dig deeper to pay for rent, food and gasoline.

The market “is focusing more on domestic fundamentals after last week’s CPI print and is penciling in more and more rate hikes,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. consumers upped their outlook for where inflation will be a year from now and in three years time, and they expect to spend substantially more on food, gas and rent in the next 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate USONFFE= to be 1.83% by its December meeting, up from 1.75% on Friday, and compared to 0.08% today. FEDWATCH

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to rate hikes, jumped to 1.851%, the highest since Aug. 2019. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR reached 2.144%, the highest since July 2019.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened five basis points to 29 basis points, after reaching 19 basis points a week ago.

Yields on seven-year notes, which are less liquid than other maturities, rose above those on 10-year notes, with that part of the yield curve the most inverted since April 2020 at minus 2.2 basis points.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, are at 3.48%, after hitting a record 3.50% on Friday. US5YTIP=RR

Investors have been balancing more aggressive Fed policy against geopolitical risks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand for safe haven U.S. bonds also fell earlier on Monday on hopes that Russia and Ukraine will reach an agreement to end the war.

Investors will be looking for more clarity from the Fed at the conclusion of its two day meeting on how many rate hikes are likely this year, and whether concerns about rate hikes denting the economy may override inflation fears.

“Our expectation is that it is a hawkish hike,” said Goldberg.

“Yes, they are certainly concerned about the geopolitical risks, but on the domestic side they are very worried about higher inflation and they do see growth as being solid enough that they can continue to push rates higher.”

Fed officials will update their rate forecasts and economic projections for the first time since Dec. Investors will also be looking for any details on the size and timing of when the Fed will begin shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet.

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

