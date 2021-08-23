TREASURIES-Yields steady with speech by Fed's Powell this week's focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on the day on Monday in light trading volumes as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank may begin paring bond purchases.

Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the existing range in US rates and therefore a sideways grind remains the path of least resistance as the market enters late-August,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital markets, said in a report on Monday.

Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee is coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases.

An uptick in Delta COVID cases, however, has raised concerns that the economic recovery may take longer than previously expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing monetary policy.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were little changed on the day at 1.265%. The yields are in a range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month.

Analysts warned against reading too much into price action as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations.

Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks reflected improving risk sentiment. .N

The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality, with August typically being a strong month for bonds.

“The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a big move higher.”

August 23 Monday 9:36AM New York / 1336 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-206/256

0.2262

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-204/256

0.4438

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-58/256

0.7851

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-158/256

1.0574

0.001

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-220/256

1.265

0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-32/256

1.8024

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-152/256

1.8863

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

