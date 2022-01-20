TREASURIES-Yields steady, Treasury to sell 10-year TIPS

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Thursday, after dropping from two-year highs on Wednesday, following a rapid sell-off sparked by anticipation of a more hawkish Federal Reserve drew new buying interest.

Yields have jumped this month as investors adjust to the likelihood that the Fed will tighten monetary policy more aggressively to stave off unabated inflation.

However, “the market got a bit oversold,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Investors are fully pricing in an interest rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting, and three more hikes this year. The Fed's January meeting next week will also be scrutinized for any clues on whether the U.S. central bank will speed up the end of its bond purchase program, and when it is likely to begin reducing the size of its massive balance sheet.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.825%, after reaching 1.902% in overnight trading on Wednesday, which was the highest since January 2020.

The yields could drop to the 1.70% to 1.75% area, though they are likely to resume their increase as Fed rate hikes come into view, di Galoma said, adding that “I think the big institutional accounts are looking to sell rallies rather than buy the dip.”

Real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, have led much of the move higher in yields, though they remain deeply negative, meaning that inflation is expected to exceed the yields on the bonds.

Demand for the inflation-linked debt will be tested when the Treasury sells $16 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

Yields on five-year TIPS, or real yields, were last at minus 1.11%, and are up from minus 1.98% in November US5YTIP=RR. Yields on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR are at minus 0.64%.

Thirty-year TIPS yields US30YT=RR are close to turning positive, however, and are currently trading at minus 0.05%.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, likely as a winter wave of coronavirus infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month.

Rising geopolitical uncertainty may also increase demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met European allies in Berlin on Thursday, seeking to present a united front ahead of last-ditch crisis talks with Moscow aimed at preventing Russia from attacking Ukraine.

January 20 Thursday 9:38AM New York / 1438 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1725

0.175

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.35

0.3555

-0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-114/256

1.0392

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-102/256

1.3313

0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-78/256

1.6082

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-104/256

1.7737

-0.008

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-248/256

1.8254

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-188/256

2.2042

0.005

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-16/256

2.1456

0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

