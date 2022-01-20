TREASURIES-Yields steady, soft demand for 10-year TIPS

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Thursday after a rapid sell-off that sent yields to two-year highs drew buying interest.

Yields have jumped this month as investors adjust to the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more aggressively to stave off unabated inflation.

However, “the market got a bit oversold,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Investors are fully pricing in an interest rate hike at the Fed’s March meeting, and three more hikes this year. The Fed's January meeting next week will also be scrutinized for any clues on whether the U.S. central bank will speed up the end of its bond purchase program, and when it is likely to begin reducing the size of its massive balance sheet.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 1.825%, after reaching 1.902% in overnight trading on Wednesday, which was the highest since January 2020.

The yields could drop to the 1.70% to 1.75% area, though they are likely to resume their increase as Fed rate hikes come into view, di Galoma said, adding that “I think the big institutional accounts are looking to sell rallies rather than buy the dip.”

Real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, have led much of the recent move higher, though they remain negative, meaning that inflation is expected to exceed the yields on the bonds.

Demand for a $16 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was soft on Thursday, with the notes selling more than two basis points above where they traded before the sale.

Yields on 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR, or real yields, were last at minus 0.62%. They have increased from minus 1.20% in November.

Yields on five-year TIPS are at minus 1.08%, up from minus 1.98% in November US5YTIP=RR.

Thirty-year TIPS yields US30YT=RR are close to turning positive, however, and are currently trading at minus 0.05%.

Rising geopolitical uncertainty may also increase demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds. The United States and Western countries sought to project unity and a tough stance over Ukraine on Thursday, after U.S. President Joe Biden suggested allies were split over how to react to any potential "minor incursion" from Russia.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, likely as a winter wave of coronavirus infections disrupted business activity, which could constrain job growth this month.

January 20 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1775

0.18

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.355

0.3606

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-108/256

1.0515

0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

1.3394

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-70/256

1.6149

0.004

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-96/256

1.7786

-0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-236/256

1.8308

0.004

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-200/256

2.2012

0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-56/256

2.1382

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.50 1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.