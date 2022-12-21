TREASURIES-Yields steady, inflation data in focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as investors waited on inflation data due on Friday for further clues about whether price pressures are continuing to moderate.

Investors are pricing in a more dovish policy path than Federal Reserve officials have been signaling on optimism that inflation will continue to recede from its highest levels in decades.

The market “is priced for an expectation that the Fed is not going to really deliver on what they told us”, said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

If Friday’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data are higher than expected or consumer confidence data also due on Friday show that inflation expectations remain lofty that could be a concern for the U.S. central bank.

Inflation expectations were “still at pretty elevated levels relative to where the Fed really needs them to be in order to get inflation down to 2%,” said Simons, adding that “it should hammer home the fact that when the Fed says they expect to keep rates higher for an extended period, they mean it.”

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December and consumers' 12-month inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021.

Fed officials expect to hike rates above 5% in 2023 and Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week that recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won.

Fed funds futures traders, however, are pricing for rates to peak at around 4.85% in May, before declining back to 4.37% by year-end. FEDWATCH

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were steady on the day at 3.684%. They jumped as high as 3.722% overnight after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday surprised markets by widening the band of its yield curve control, a shift that some analysts said could make U.S. Treasuries less attractive to Japanese investors on a foreign exchange hedged basis.

However, “while this may be a test of domestic tolerance for higher rates, it is certainly not clear that this is the beginning of a trend," said Evan Rourke, Director, Portfolio Management at Parametric Portfolio Associates.

"Japanese rates remain significantly lower than US rates and without clearer indication of a trend, it is unlikely that we will see a significant repatriation of capital,” he said.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 4.215%. The yield curve inversion between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB retraced to minus 53 basis points.

The Treasury Department sold $12 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday to solid demand. The debt sold at a high yield of 3.935%, around a basis point below where it had traded before the auction.

The Treasury will sell $19 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

December 21 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.225

4.3299

-0.026

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5125

4.682

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-134/256

4.2148

-0.051

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

3.9913

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-112/256

3.7766

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-164/256

3.7689

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-160/256

3.6842

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-240/256

3.9314

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-148/256

3.744

0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.50 2.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Davide BarbuscianL1N33B18F2; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.