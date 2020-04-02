TREASURIES-Yields steady despite soaring jobless claims

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday despite an enormous rise in weekly jobs claims, as investors struggled with the unprecedented data and tried to gauge when the coronavirus pandemic's economic impact might peak.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 4.4 basis points at 0.5908% in morning trading.

That was within a basis point from where it stood at 8:30 a.m., when the U.S. Labor Department reported the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits last week shot to a record high for a second week in a row - topping 6 million.

More jurisdictions enforced stay-at-home measures to curb the pandemic, which economists say has pushed the economy into recession.

Other yields also did not move much after the report, leaving just a slight difference in a closely watched portion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes. It was at 36 basis points, less a basis point lower than Wednesday's close.

Stock futures pared gains on the report but also did not change dramatically.

Analysts contacted by Reuters said the subdued market reaction suggested the jobless numbers were so wide they were hard to fit into traditional models.

"The bad data is being priced in. We know that a large part of the economy is shutting down, so maybe people just expected an outlandish number," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"Now the market is more focused on the length of time the shutdown will last," she said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.2216% in morning trading.

April 2 Thursday 9:12AM New York / 1312 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

182-14/32

1-10/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

139-60/256

0-64/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.075

0.0763

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.13

0.1319

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-78/256

0.2216

-0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-170/256

0.2737

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-176/256

0.3609

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-226/256

0.4964

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

108-180/256

0.5908

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

118-232/256

1.2405

-0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -39.75 1.75 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

