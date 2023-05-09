TREASURIES-Yields steady before inflation data, supply

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited consumer price inflation data on Wednesday for clues on whether inflation is continuing to ease, and before the U.S. Treasury Department will sell new three-year notes.

The consumer price data for April is this week’s main U.S. economic focus, but investors are also trying to gauge whether the worst of the U.S. regional banking crisis has passed and if Congress will raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a default.

Once the debt ceiling issue and volatility around regional banks are resolved “it might be a cleaner read heading into the June meeting on economic fundamentals and what the Fed will do,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

“The most likely scenario is that they’ll keep policy on hold,” Rajappa added.

Ebbing inflation and concerns over regional banks and the debt ceiling are seen as likely to lead the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes in June, but a surprise increase in price pressures could disrupt this view. The inflation report for May will also be due just before the U.S. central bank’s June meeting.

Wednesday’s data is expected to show that headline consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 5.0% in April, while core prices gained by 5.5%. USCPNY=ECI, USCPFY=ECI

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 92% probability that the Fed will keep rates unchanged in June, and a 8% likelihood that it will raise rates by another 25 basis points.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell one basis point to 3.505% and two=year yields US2YT=RR were up by around half a basis point at 4.018%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened by around two basis points to minus 51 basis points.

The Treasury will sell $40 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. It will also sell $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

May 9 Tuesday 9:50AM New York / 1350 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.115

5.2547

0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.9075

5.1162

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-187/256

4.0179

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

3.7237

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-12/256

3.4895

-0.008

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-16/256

3.4897

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-244/256

3.5053

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-136/256

3.9089

-0.014

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-128/256

3.8227

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

