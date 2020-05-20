TREASURIES-Yields steady as market awaits 20-year bond auction

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the first auction in decades of 20-year bonds and the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down less than a basis point at 0.7094%.

Treasury will offer $20 billion in 20-year bonds and will sell a total of $54 billion over three months. The last 20-year was sold in 1986.

"I don't think we'll have a clear picture of market acceptance and its influence on the yield curve probably until about the third auction when we get to July," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

He added that if the 20-year bond clears through 1.20% that could take some pressure off the 10-year note and lead to a flatter curve between the five and 10-year notes.

Also on Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes from its April meeting. Vogel said the focus will be on details and economic guidance from staff.

"The minutes have included more staff studies and early thinking than they have in the past so you get a feel for what they're going to discuss out of the minutes as well," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down less than a basis point at 0.1713%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 53.16 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than on Tuesday's close.

Bids submitted in a Wednesday morning overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $7 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids.

May 20 Wednesday 8:35AM New York / 1335 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1225

0.1246

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-233/256

0.1713

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.2196

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-34/256

0.3479

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-188/256

0.539

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-48/256

0.7094

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-120/256

1.4365

0.000

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 -0.25 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

